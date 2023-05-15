New portal to protect consumers from scams
With reported scam incidents increasing by 46% in the first four months of this year compared to 2021, consumers can now secure their identities and report potential scams on a soon-to-be launched portal.
The Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) will in June launch Yima, a website that is designed to fight fraud and to ensure swift investigation by law agencies. ..
