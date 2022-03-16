Approach debt with the right attitude and regain financial health

Debt can be a good thing if you are a responsible borrower and use trustworthy lenders to help you achieve your personal goals.

Borrowing money so that you can create a flashy lifestyle, without worrying about where the money comes from to repay the loan, can have serious consequences.

This includes derailing your long-term plans for years, says Jan Moganwa, CEO of Old Mutual Finance.

The link between responsibility and credit is that credit requires you to commit future income against something you buy today. This is true for most of us who spend money we haven’t yet earned on a car, education or home.

It’s better when the loan you need is part of a financial plan and budget, but even then things can go wrong. That is when you need to step up, accept that you must solve the problem and steadily work your way back to financial health. If you obtained the credit from Old Mutual Finance, the chances are the financial service providers will help you get back on your feet, says Moganwa.

“Old Mutual Finance takes it a step further and offers financial education. This is done through a partnership with Octogen, a financial wellbeing and debt review service provider, registered with the National Credit Regulator, who offers debt review services, among other things.

“We live in uncertain times and there are customers who find they can’t pay their loans. A responsible borrower, who acts first and approaches Old Mutual Finance with a money problem, will always be heard. Old Mutual Finance can help with debt consolidation to assist in resolving problems,” says Moganwa.