How to secure life cover online before heading off on your holiday

Some life cover is better than not having any cover. If you need to take out cover quickly online, for example, before going on holiday, here’s how to go about it wisely.

These tips come from Katharine Liese, the general manager of marketing at 1Life, and Gregg Sneddon, an independent financial adviser.

1Life is the biggest online insurer in South Africa and for seven years has been ranked the top direct insurer by reinsurer SwissRe. Sneddon holds the Certified Financial Planner accreditation and charges a fee for advice (rather than taking commission).

Failure to disclose a pre-existing condition can put your family’s financial future at risk, she warns.

“Disclosure might result in a loading on your premium, but rather this than a repudiation of your claim,” Sneddon says.

If a life assurer fails to disclose an exclusion you may have a complaint to the Ombud for Financial Services Providers.