When can you claim disability cover?

Paramedics are full-time heroes: they’re on the front line to save lives, and they often risk their own safety to help people in dangerous situations.

It’s a stressful job that takes an emotional toll, but Bernadette le Roux has only praise for her paramedic husband, Jaco, and the way he has balanced his profession with his role as a husband and father.

“My husband is my hero,” she says. “He has been in public service for 20 years as a first responder and paramedic. His job is stressful. He puts his life on the line every time he responds to an emergency, which can happen at any time.”

Le Roux wanted to thank her husband for the selfless work he did for others while also caring for his own family, so she entered Stangen’s “Nominate Your Qhawe” competition and won an experience worth R5,000, plus R2,500 to invest in her dreams.

“Because of the nature of his job, we couldn’t take a honeymoon and I would like to use this opportunity to acknowledge him on behalf of our family and all the people whose lives he has touched,” she says.

Thanks to Stangen, Bernadette and her children surprised their qhawe with a fancy dinner at the five-star Sheraton Pretoria Hotel. She plans to invest the additional R2,500 in her family’s future.

The need for disability cover

But accidents happen – and paramedics are not invulnerable. So how would people like Jaco ensure their families were looked after if they were not longer able to work?

Disability cover is the answer, but how disabled do you need to be before you can claim? That depends on the definition provided in your policy and the types of disability cover.

A typical personal accident policy contains a simple definition for disability cover. It will pay out the sum for which you are insured if:

you are totally and permanently disabled; and

you are unable to perform the functions of your occupation or a similar occupation.

If you’ve had a minor car accident and you’re recovering from a sore back in hospital for a week, you cannot claim. Your disability is not total or permanent.

However, losing both your legs in a car accident is something from which you cannot recover – it is a total and permanent disability.

A typical salary protection policy that includes occupational disability cover is useful if your ability to earn a living depends on your specific skill set. These skills define the type of job you do and what you earn. Not being able to use one or more of those skills due to a disability is what is covered by such a policy.

If you belong to a company retirement fund, it is likely that group life and disability benefits are included.

So, you need to calculate how much disability cover you need, and if you are underinsured, visit the Stangen website today or call 0861 007 966 for more information. Stangen provides personal accident cover of up to R100,000 and salary protection cover as a percentage of your income (terms and conditions apply).

This article was paid for by Stangen Life.