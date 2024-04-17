×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Toyota recalls, halts orders of Prius because of door handle fault

By Reuters - 17 April 2024 - 15:42
Toyota has recalled more than 135,000 Prius hybrid cars in Japan and suspended taking new orders for the model because of a problem with rear door handles.
Toyota has recalled more than 135,000 Prius hybrid cars in Japan and suspended taking new orders for the model because of a problem with rear door handles.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has recalled more than 135,000 Prius hybrid cars in Japan and suspended taking new orders for the model because of a problem with rear door handles.

The cars being recalled were manufactured between November 2022 and April 2024, according to a transport ministry filing. No accidents related to the fault have been reported.

It was not immediately clear if Prius cars sold outside Japan were also being recalled.

A Toyota spokesperson said an assembly line which had been suspended because of quality checks for Prius cars will resume production of Corolla compact cars on Thursday.

Toyota supplier Tokai Rika said its door switches for Prius cars had issues and the company expected to incur 11bn yen (R1.35bn) in costs with the product recall.

Plug-in hybrid cars are 350% thirstier than claimed: European Commission

It may not come as a big surprise, but your car is thirstier and more polluting than advertised.
Business
20 hours ago

BP's EV charging arm cuts jobs, reduces global ambitions

BP has cut more than a tenth of the workforce in its electric vehicle charging business and pulled out of several markets after a bet on rapid growth ...
Business
2 days ago

LAUNCH | 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS is a luxurious road titan

The Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class offers the typical standard of plushness but with the potential for overlanding.
Business
1 day ago

VW to build new SUV at Kariega plant

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWA) announced a R4bn investment in its manufacturing plant in Kariega.
Business
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack