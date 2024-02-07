×

Far East onslaught continues

GAC is latest Chinese carmaker to eye SA

By Motoring Reporter - 07 February 2024 - 14:41
Chinese firm GAC Motor was founded in 1997.
Chinese brand GAC Motor has entered into an agreement with distributor Salvador Caetano to establish operations in SA.

This will include sales and aftersales support for the market. GAC Motor, a subsidiary of GAC Group, was founded in 1997. It is one of the Chinas major vehicle manufacturers with 113,000 employees.

Salvador Caetano Group is an international organisation in the automotive sector with a presence in three continents and more than 41 countries. It employs 7,000 people and was founded in 1946. “This agreement settles the beginning of an important milestone for Salvador Caetano Auto, starting with our presence in South Africa with the possibility to enlarge this partnership to other markets in the future,” said Sérgio Ribeiro, executive board member.

“This strategic partnership marks the beginning of a significant investment that will enable us to rapidly establish GAC Motor as a relevant automotive player in South Africa.”

Both companies will leverage their respective strengths to bring quality products to South Africa, while building a strong dealership network focused on customer satisfaction,” said Wang Shunsheng, deputy general manager of GAC Motor.

Exact details surrounding launch timelines, dealership network plans and specific product portfolios have yet to be finalised.

