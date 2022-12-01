Factory activity expands in November - Absa PMI

South African manufacturing activity expanded in November as business activity and new orders improved for the second month in a row, a survey showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 52.6 points in November from 50.0 points in October.

"This suggests that the manufacturing sector could book another slight expansion in the fourth quarter," Absa said in a statement.

The manufacturing sector has proven resilient despite severe power cuts hampering producers.

Recently released labour statistics showed the sector created the highest number of new jobs in the third quarter.

South Africa's third-quarter gross domestic product data will be released next week on Tuesday, and economists are expecting marginal growth.