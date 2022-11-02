×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

South African factory activity improves in October - Absa PMI

By Reuters - 02 November 2022 - 16:57
PMI respondents said persistent power cuts by state power utility Eskom curtailed production and demand for their products.
PMI respondents said persistent power cuts by state power utility Eskom curtailed production and demand for their products.
Image: 123RF.COM

South African manufacturing activity improved in October, but rolling power cuts and a crippling strike at freight rail and ports company Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 50.0 points in October from 48.2 points in September, hitting the 50-point mark that separates contraction from expansion.

“Exports remained poor amid the paralysing Transnet strike during the month, while global demand is faltering," Absa said in a statement.

Komati coal-fired power station reaches end of life after serving since 1961

The coal-fired Komati power station in Mpumalanga has reached the end of its operating life after serving South Africa since 1961. Eskom announced on ...
News
2 days ago

Workers at state-owned Transnet went on strike for nearly two weeks from Oct. 6, throttling exports from Africa's most industrialised nation.

PMI respondents said persistent power cuts by state power utility Eskom curtailed production and demand for their products.

In October purchasing managers were at their most pessimistic about the outlook for business since May 2020, likely reflecting little hope that the power situation will improve soon, Absa said.

Electricity outages have reached record levels in South Africa this year.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...