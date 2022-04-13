India's mandatory airbag proposal will hurt sales, says Maruti Suzuki

India's plan to make six airbags mandatory in passenger vehicles will make cars more expensive and drive out a chunk of potential buyers, the chair of Maruti Suzuki, the country's top-selling carmaker, told Reuters.

Such a move will hurt sales of small, low-cost cars and put more pressure on companies already facing high costs, R.C. Bhargava said, pushing back publicly on what the government considers a major safety initiative.

India, which has some of the world's deadliest roads, released a draft proposal in January mandating six air bags in all passenger cars manufactured from October 1. The draft rules, part of a series of road safety measures, are yet to be finalised.

Sales of small cars have been declining through the pandemic and these kinds of cost increases will only mean that they will go down further, while big and expensive cars continue to grow, Bhargava said.

“This will hurt the growth of the small car market and the smaller and poorer people, who cannot afford the more expensive cars,” he said.

India is the world's fifth-largest car market, with annual sales of around three million units a year, and is dominated by Maruti Suzuki, majority owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor, and Hyundai Motor.