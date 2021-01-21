These were SA’s top-selling vehicles in a turbulent 2020

In 2020, the pandemic saw local new-vehicle sales declining 29.1% to 380,449 units, levels last seen two decades ago.

While much of the fall was due to the hard lockdown that forced vehicle factories and dealerships to close from late March to the middle of May, sales haven’t recovered to previous levels since the automotive market reopened.

If Covid-19 doesn’t cause further harsh lockdowns, industry pundits expect markets will begin to recover in 2021, though they may take two years to reach pre-pandemic levels. The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) predicts an estimated 15% improvement in domestic new-vehicle sales for 2021.

In 2020’s weakened market, Toyota remained SA’s favourite brand for the 41st consecutive year, selling 90,129 cars, bakkies and trucks to record a 23.7% market share, with the Hilux one-tonner retaining its spot as the country’s best-selling vehicle. However, this was against 130,072 Toyota sales in 2019, and the last time the brand sold fewer than 100,000 units in a year was in 2009.

Volkswagen SA remained second with a 21.6% market share — its highest yet — though its 2020 sales were down 28.9% year on year. With 19,750 units sold in 2020, the locally manufactured Polo Vivo is SA’s best-selling passenger car.

In third place, Ford’s overall sales volume was down from 50,827 to 35,272 units year on year, but the EcoSport retained its long-standing leadership of the compact SUV segment despite the introduction of a raft of new competitors.