Standard Bank aims for net zero by 2050, activists press for more

Standard Bank has ruled out funding all new coal-fired power plants and most oil-fired plants as part of plans to reach net zero-emissions by 2050, but campaigners said it could still do more to cut emissions.

More financial services firms are setting net-zero targets to combat global warming but are under pressure to provide more details on how to get there, including making short-term cuts.

Standard Bank, a top oil and gas lender in Africa, has drawn fire from activists in the past. They said its new fossil fuel strategy, published on Wednesday, did not guarantee emissions reductions or rule out backing projects such as a planned Ugandan oil pipeline.

Under its new strategy, the bank bans funding for new coal-fired power plants, which it has not financed since 2009, and expansion of existing plants. New mines would be possible in limited circumstances.

New oil-fired plants or expansion plans would also only be possible in limited circumstances and it would reduce loans for oil exploration and production by 5% by 2030, the bank said.