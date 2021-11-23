Mancosa’s digital shift the next step in providing accessible, quality education

We live in fast-changing times. Technological advancements and the Covid-19 pandemic have led to unprecedented disruptions in all spheres of life, but these are arguably felt more acutely in the education sector, which is expected to prepare people for the future.

The far-reaching changes that have been and continue to be experienced are often rightfully referred to as a crisis. Over and above this global upheaval, local riots, intermittent power cuts and the depressed economy have all added to the challenges we face. Our “normal” has been changed forever.

As Randy Ramos, the late CEO of Global Business Solutions, Inc, said: “Sometimes, events force our hand and push us to take a quantum leap into the future — and this is one of those times.”

Leadership in these times means traversing unchartered waters. You have to be agile and adaptable without altogether discarding established positive traits such as having a clear sense of direction, being willing to listen to different voices from inside and outside your organisation, and being able to live and work with ambiguity.

It’s intriguing that in times such as these, the interest of newcomers in your organisation poses a potential risk, but at the same time indicates that you are operating in a vibrant environment, full of opportunities.