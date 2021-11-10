Online learning offers limitless opportunities

Mancosa was able to continue with academic studies with little hindrance and students completed their 2020 academic year as normal, whereas students from other higher education institutions were still tackling their 2020 studies in 2021. Online learning promises to become the main delivery mode for higher education institutions locally. At least, for Mancosa, it has proven to bypass the many challenges faced by other higher education institutions.

As much as online learning appears a promising solution to the massification of higher education in the SA context, there are a number of elements that would need to be considered to ensure its viability in the future. A Higher Education in Africa Zoom webinar debated this common refrain and three elements stood out. First, there is a need to develop techno-centric approaches to teaching and learning. This would give SA higher education institutions the ability to reconceptualise or adapt their curriculum geared for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and beyond.

Second, and rather controversial, is the digital divide, which will increase the gap between the haves and have nots in SA. This becomes apparent when focusing on the availability and access to internet data and digital technologies (such as laptops and routers) to access higher education online. SA has a connectivity rate of 67%, meaning a percentage of the population is still excluded. One argument presented is that data and digital technologies should be made available for free to students in need.

Finally, higher education institutions in SA must receive the necessary resources, infrastructure and financial support from various stakeholders. One is the government, which would need to provide strong leadership and policies to ensure alignment across these institutions. With a collaborative approach among stakeholders and a shared vision, this can be achieved.

Discussions on the need for online learning approaches, how best to navigate this daunting paradigm shift and best practice in managing this process, are still emerging. However, this is a good time for SA higher education institutions to tap into the limitless opportunities offered by online learning. Are we ready?

This article was paid for by Mancosa.