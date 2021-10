MBA at Mancosa: Your ticket to the C-Suite

Dos Santos said: “My Mancosa MBA has provided me with new skills and knowledge, which has allowed me to advance my career and provide personal growth. I like to believe that I can encourage and inspire other females to advance in the corporate world – no matter what industry.”

Bomvu said: “My MBA from Mancosa really equipped me for future leadership roles in the international business world. It wasn’t easy, but my hard work and perseverance paid off.”

Katlelo Keletso Padi, non-destructive testing technician at Eskom Rotek Industries said: “My Mancosa qualification gave me a new perspective to life. It groomed me for a management position. I am now confident in my management skills as I can react differently, make informed decisions, separate the emotions from work issues, improve within my position and prepare for my future goals. My qualification has given me a lot of recognition and appraisals at work from my superiors.”

Although the global norms indicate a higher number of males who enrol and qualify in the MBA programme, at Mancosa there are an equal number of men and women who are enrolled for the programme.

The average age of the MBA student at Mancosa is 39 years. The selection committee recognises work experience, accomplishments and community engagement, without a firm rule about the age and work experience cut-off. The type of work experience of an MBA applicant may vary, as service providers need to recognise the importance of versatility and diversity in the business world.

Individuals who strive to become captains of industry are encouraged to apply and forge ahead, as this programme is intended to construct critical thinkers, problem solvers and to promote managerial and leadership roles, all of which are aligned to business best practices, regardless of the stream of industry.

With the increasing demand to keep up with global business trends, the MBA degree has become one of the most sought-after qualifications and an opportunity for individuals to hone in on critical business skills to enhance their career growth and lead organisations into an era of innovation and excellence.

