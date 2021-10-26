MBA at Mancosa: Your ticket to the C-Suite
In SA, the MBA graduate has become one of the most recruited applicants in organisations across all sectors
An MBA qualification has become synonymous with some of the most successful entrepreneurs and executive-level managers the world over. It’s recognised for propelling the careers of a number of its graduates. So, what gives the Master of Business Administration degree its prestigious status?
The MBA has a phenomenal track record, says Dr Aradhana Ramnund-Mansingh and Rebecca Naidoo, academics at private higher education institution Mancosa. It provides individuals with a diverse skillset and prepares them for many roles and options. Whether an individual wants to market his or her skills set within a specialist industry, prepare for an executive role or become a trailblazing entrepreneur, the MBA is the gateway qualification to all of these.
The pace of business and extraordinary complexities they face, require a graduate to be as fast-paced, innovative and contemplative. Traditional academic frameworks on leadership and strategy are being critiqued and interrogated within the fast-changing global landscape.
The MBA programme is a well-crafted and specifically designed programme which incorporates the modules in a business environment and exposes MBA candidates to an array of academic theories coalesced into practical business applications. Every module is designed with real-life business perspectives with the conceptual focus on scenario building within SA and global contexts.
MBA candidates are not merely directed to be proficient in the financial aspects of business but they are immersed into strategies and leadership complexities. This is a holistic programme and paired with the right environment, expertise, and personal graduate attributes, it is designed for talent management imperatives focused on the C-Suite.
The Graduate Management Admission Council says 86% of companies surveyed in their Corporate Recruiters Survey in 2019 agreed that business school graduates were well-prepared for success in their firm.
In SA, the MBA graduate has become one of the most recruited applicants in organisations across all sectors. The global average age for entry into this prestigious programme ranges from 27 to 32 years of age with four to nine years of work experience. In SA, the typical MBA student is aged between 26 and 40, with an average age of 31 years. The cost of an MBA, tuition only, over a two-year period ranges from R70,000 to R275,000.
Private higher education institution Mancosa has been awarding MBA’s for more than 25 years and has strong partnerships with leading corporate brands. Mancosa’s distance learning MBA programme is specifically tailored for flexible learning and aligns to the management, leadership and business needs of a dynamic global market. Recognisable MBA alumni from Mancosa include Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources; Anna Lee Dos Santos, head of product, Samsung Integrated Mobile; Lungile Bomvu, senior architect at World Bank Group; Alistair Mokoena, company head of Google and Jason Barron, national sales manager at Nedbank.
Dos Santos said: “My Mancosa MBA has provided me with new skills and knowledge, which has allowed me to advance my career and provide personal growth. I like to believe that I can encourage and inspire other females to advance in the corporate world – no matter what industry.”
Bomvu said: “My MBA from Mancosa really equipped me for future leadership roles in the international business world. It wasn’t easy, but my hard work and perseverance paid off.”
Katlelo Keletso Padi, non-destructive testing technician at Eskom Rotek Industries said: “My Mancosa qualification gave me a new perspective to life. It groomed me for a management position. I am now confident in my management skills as I can react differently, make informed decisions, separate the emotions from work issues, improve within my position and prepare for my future goals. My qualification has given me a lot of recognition and appraisals at work from my superiors.”
Although the global norms indicate a higher number of males who enrol and qualify in the MBA programme, at Mancosa there are an equal number of men and women who are enrolled for the programme.
The average age of the MBA student at Mancosa is 39 years. The selection committee recognises work experience, accomplishments and community engagement, without a firm rule about the age and work experience cut-off. The type of work experience of an MBA applicant may vary, as service providers need to recognise the importance of versatility and diversity in the business world.
Individuals who strive to become captains of industry are encouraged to apply and forge ahead, as this programme is intended to construct critical thinkers, problem solvers and to promote managerial and leadership roles, all of which are aligned to business best practices, regardless of the stream of industry.
With the increasing demand to keep up with global business trends, the MBA degree has become one of the most sought-after qualifications and an opportunity for individuals to hone in on critical business skills to enhance their career growth and lead organisations into an era of innovation and excellence.
This article was paid for by Mancosa.