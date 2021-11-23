Bringing African people and their land to the mainstream of agriculture economy

Eastern Cape producing quality maize for local, global markets

Farmers in the Eastern Cape who started planting maize through the R79.3m investment by the department of rural development and agrarian (DRDAR) are seeing their crops germinate early, thanks to the heavy rainfall and early planting.



The department is working jointly with grain producing commercial commodity groups, including those owned by previously disadvantaged individuals, and the farmers make their own financial contribution to the cropping programme...