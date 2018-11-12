MultiChoice, SABC break competition merger rules

Parliament received information last year that appeared to confirm that as part of the deal, SABC undertook to back MultiChoice's position on the encryption of set-top boxes.

The latest finding by the commission has taken both MultiChoice and the SABC by surprise as it contradicted two previous rulings by the Competition Tribunal and the Competition Appeals Court that the agreement was not a merger. MultiChoice has indicated it would appeal the finding.

What prompted the investigation by the competition authorities was a legal challenge launched by Caxton Publishing, civil society organisation Save our SABC (SOS), and Media Monitoring Africa, in 2015.

Caxton and SOS argued that the agreement was a notifiable merger, and that MultiChoice and SABC have contravened the Competition Act by not notifying the commission.

On Friday, the commission concluded that while the entertainment channel agreement did not constitute a merger, MultiChoice's role in influencing the SABC's policy on the encryption of set-top boxes made this a notifiable merger between the public broadcaster and the Naspers- owned operator.