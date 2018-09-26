I shouldn't be alive - Skolopad recovering after car crash

Skolopad is in high spirits after being discharged from ICU following a car crash over the weekend that left those close to her fearing the worst.

The singer and entertainer told TshisaLIVE she was driving with her daughter and two others when she was involved in a head-on collision that saw all the occupants rushed to hospital and the car being declared a write-off.

"I was in ICU. I only came back from ICU last night. The injuries were so bad. I shouldn't be alive. I was supposed to die. My family came to the hospital to visit me and they showed me a picture of the car. It was really bad. By the grace of God I am still alive."

Skolopad said she sustained injuries to her face and legs, which included a broken leg that has left her walking on crutches.