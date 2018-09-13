The rand was a lot stronger on Thursday morning‚ standing out among its emerging-market peers‚ though its performance came off a very low base.

The improved rand came courtesy of a pullback in the dollar‚ which has been the source of pain for emerging-market currencies in recent months. The dollar has benefited from its status as a safe-haven currency and from higher interest rates‚ which make the greenback attractive as they boost returns on assets denominated in the currency.

The rand‚ on the other hand‚ has had a roller-coaster ride‚ initially strengthening in February when Cyril Ramaphosa swept to power as head of state‚ promising a new dawn. It has since reversed course‚ plunging to a two-year low last week‚ when the economy slipped into a technical recession for the first time in a decade‚ punching holes in the “new dawn” narrative.

The global environment has also been less forgiving‚ with intermittent bouts of global risk aversion resulting in bond and equity outflows from SA.