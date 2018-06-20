Itumeleng Matshego on track to infuse innovation

Itumeleng Matshego is leading a group of young innovators who are paving the way for asset tracking in a Gauteng township.

The group of six from Sebokeng in the Vaal are finding ways to tackle crime by customising trackers that can be used for a broad spectrum of assets.

"A few schools have commissioned me to create a tracking device that will be able to monitor when a child enters and exits a school to combat absenteeism," said Matshego.

He said the device will join his individual tracking systems used by parents to monitor their children.

This device can be described as a chip that uses GPS to find the closest approximate location of an asset or individual; these chips are put into watches that children can wear.

"The special thing about this tracker is that we can customise it to sense if a child is travelling at a high speed or if they have been involved in a car accident."