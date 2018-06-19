Tug master Mdletshe in command

After completing her S1 in 2007 and her S2 in 2008, she commenced her three-year training at sea, with Safmarine Shipping Company. Here she learnt how to navigate a cargo ship in high seas and stopped at various ports in Europe, Africa and Asia for cargo operations and safety surveys.

She obtained her first degree at the age of 25, while completing her Port Operations master's degree at the same time. The latter certified her as a qualified tug master.

"This was the biggest challenge because being a tug master does not require one to have a degree, only S1, S2 and training at sea. Only after this do people usually enrol to become a tug master. I did both at the same time. After work, I would go to school and catch up on that day's curriculum."

Mdletshe loves being close to the ocean. "The water can tell you so much about what the day ahead will bring. Some days it's calm, other days it's rough and sometimes there are swells, so it's a great dynamic world. Ships also have different shapes and carry different cargo, which means they have to be handled differently," said Mdletshe, who enjoys working with multicultural crews from various countries.