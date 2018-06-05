Mopai driven by quest to inspire women

When Eva Mopai quit her job as a customer care officer for the Tshwane municipality 13 years ago, to sell home-baked biscuits, some people were not impressed with her decision.

Today, the mother of two from Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, is a proud and successful businesswoman who runs a thriving catering company as well as a steel and aluminium products workshop.

The two establishments employ a combined 18 people, and her dream is to grow these companies so she could employ more people.

Mopai is a familiar face, having appeared on popular SABC soapie Generations as Kenneth Mashaba's business associate, Jessica Khumalo. She has also featured in various TV adverts.

But it is Mopai's journey to the top in business that has become an inspirational story in her hometown.