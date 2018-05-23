IT brains get together for hackathon to build skills

Pertunia Tladi has spent the past four months developing a computer application she hopes will protect vulnerable South Africans from property fraud.

Tladi, 25, a BCom IT graduate from Polokwane in Limpopo, said her idea came as a result of the high numbers of people being defrauded of their property and title deeds.

Yesterday, Tladi was among a group of 36 of the best information technology minds at the second annual Geekulcha Hackathon in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.

A hackathon is a technological marathon where people build solutions that are relevant to ensuring data security.

"There have been multiple cases of properties and title deeds being stolen or being forged," Tladi said.