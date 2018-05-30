The Reserve Bank has provided a guarantee to retail deposits under R50‚000. Naidoo explained that it had taken a long time to put a mechanism in place to refund these depositors because the bank could not make an unsecured loan to VBS.

"To date we have not been able to establish the veracity of their assets — that is their loans — for us to determine whether that is adequate security to be able to put in money‚" Naidoo said.

He expressed the hope that‚ within the next two to three weeks‚ the Reserve Bank would have found a mechanism to make these repayments to retail depositors.

No explicit guarantee had been provided for municipal deposits and Naidoo said it was "highly likely" that municipalities that deposited funds with VBS would lose a significant portion of that money. Talks were under way with the Treasury and the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs to deal with this but it was not within the powers of the Reserve Bank to refund the municipalities.

Even in the unlikely and highly optimistic scenario that it was possible to recover all the loans granted by VBS Mutual Bank to pay off all depositors‚ it would take between seven and 10 years to accomplish.

Naidoo said the curator — Anoosh Rooplal of Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo — would have to restate the financial statements of VBS at least for the last financial year. This would also determine the salvageability of the bank.