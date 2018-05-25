Rescue plan for stranded SA Express passengers

Three partner airlines have come to the rescue of passengers who have been left stranded by the grounding of SA Express.

South African Airways (SAA) said on Friday that it had collaborated with Mango Airlines and SA Airlink to ensure there was enough capacity to mitigate the impact on travellers.

“Our priority remains customer assistance in the best way possible in order to minimise the inconvenience caused by the suspension of SA Express services‚” said SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali.

“We have a recovery plan which was activated soon after the suspension of SA Express operations.”