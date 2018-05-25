Thursday’s grounding of SA Express Airways is a direct consequence of state capture‚ Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said.

Earlier in the day‚ the Civil Aviation Authority suspended the Air Operators’ Certificates and the Certificates of Airworthiness for nine of the company’s 21 aircraft‚ effectively grinding operations to a halt.

It came just hours after Gordhan asked Cabinet to appoint the new board of the airline‚ which was to be led by Tryphosa Ramano.

“The minister [Gordhan] has always said that the cost of the State Capture will be a challenge to reverse‚” his office said in a statement. “Today’s suspension of the airline is a classic example of the impact of corruption and malfeasance on the country’s national assets.

“The Minister takes this opportunity to commit to all South Africans that all those that are involved in the malfeasance and weakening of the airline will face the necessary consequences. In conclusion‚ the Minister apologises to the committed customers of SA Express and the general public for the disruptive impact as a result of the grounding of the airline‚” the statement said.