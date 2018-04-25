Christo Wiese selling two of his private airplanes.

Dollar billionaire and former chairman of Steinhoff Christo Wiese is selling two of his luxury private jets.

Wiese confirmed this on Wednesday afternoon after Huffington Post South Africa reported he is selling his Dassault Falcon 900C and Boeing Business Jet.

“It (the report) is totally accurate. We are looking at buying one airplane instead of two.”

Wiese did not want to elaborate on why he was selling his private aircraft.

“Oh my gosh‚ is it really necessary for you to write about my airplanes?”

According to Forbes‚ Wiese’s net worth plummeted from $5.6bn in March last year and now stands at $1.1bn.Wiese is selling his Dassault Falcon 900C with the registration ZS-JCC and his Boeing Business Jet with the registration VP-BBJ.