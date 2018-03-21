Markus Jooste flogs 23 horses in Cape Town auction

Twenty-three racehorses in the stable of former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste will be sold in Cape Town on Thursday.

The sale‚ in the parade ring at Kenilworth racecourse‚ is the first auction of horses owned by Mayfair Speculators since Jooste quit as CEO of Steinhoff International Holdings in early December after the discovery of suspected financial wrongdoing.

Absa will apply for the liquidation of Mayfair in the High Court in Cape Town on April 30 but agreed late in December that the company could continue racing and selling its horses in the meantime.

Mayfair’s horses included in the catalogue for tomorrow’s Central Route Trading sale include the gelding Silver Coin‚ which set a South African record when he was bought for R6-million at the 2016 Cape Premier Yearling Sale.