The restaurant facilities at Letaba‚ Satara and Olifants rest camps at the Kruger National Park will be operational under new management from this week.

"Subsequent to the resolution of the dispute that existed between South African National Parks (SANParks) and Ringgold‚ the company that managed the restaurants in the Kruger National Park (KNP)’s Satara‚ Olifants and Letaba rest camps‚ SANParks has appointed one of the companies that are currently managing other restaurants in the park to manage these three facilities on temporary basis for the next six months while the tender process to find new operators is being undertaken‚" the park announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Letaba will be operational from today‚ 13 December 2017‚ while Satara will operate from tomorrow and Olifants from Friday.