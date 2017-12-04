South African Airways (SAA) has lashed out at “sensational reports” alleging that the food on their flights is contaminated.

“The claims made are baseless and malicious and appear to be the works of a handful of disgruntled employees who wish to bring the name of AirChefs and by extension‚ SAA into disrepute‚” said airline spokesperson Tlali Tlali in a statement.

Tlali was responding to a story published on IOL which claims that employees at Air Chefs‚ at the Cape Town International Airport‚ allege that the halaal food is contaminated with pork.

According to IOL‚ three staff members they spoke to anonymously claim they have notified management that non-halaal meats and utensils were used in the halaal kitchen.

Tlali said SAA would like to assure all its Muslim customers that the airline maintains the highest halaal requirements and standards in food preparation. “SAA’s Muslim customers can be assured that AirChefs‚ the catering subsidiary of the airline‚ is compliant with the stringent halaal requirements as stated and governed by the governing body‚ the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC)‚” said Tlali.