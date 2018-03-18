Chiefs' PSL title hopes fade after twelfth draw

Kaizer Chiefs may just as well throw in the towel in the race for the league title after drawing 0-0 in their 12th match of the season against AmaZulu.

This was Chiefs' sixth league draw at home this campaign to go with the six away. That's a massive 24 points dropped.

Unsurprisingly, they are seven points behind the leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi now have six matches remaining and the Brazilians, who are playing in the Caf Champions League today have seven.

Chiefs fans appear to have given up, judging by their lack of support at the venue. But it's not surprising because the hosts have faltered too many times this season.

On a cold evening, the action wasn't hot enough to warm up the small crowd. It took Amakhosi all of 15 minutes to have a real chance with Siphiwe Tshabalala delivering a good ball from a free kick, but Leonardo Castro's attempt was wide.

AmaZulu, meanwhile, were happy to sit back and didn't create chances of their own with the next one falling to Chiefs.