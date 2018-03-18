Chicco Twala steps in to save house

The riddle about the sale of an ANC mansion in Diepkloof, Soweto is closer to being solved by the governing party with the assistance of music guru Sello "Chicco" Twala.

Information gathered by the ANC so far shows that the house was hijacked allegedly by ANC members who purported to have been mandated by the party to dispose of the party's asset.

The ANC has now resolved to press criminal charges against two of their own members who are also business people. The two own, among others, an energy company.

According to preliminary outcomes of the investigation by the party, it is alleged that the pair fraudulently acquired the house and illegally sold it to Ally Lebohang Rabotapi.

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said: "Our investigations have noted that the property in question appears to have been hijacked by some people who had visited the property purporting to be coming from the ANC. They sold the house as if they were mandated by the ANC.

"Unfortunately, we can't share their names with the media at this stage. However, we intend to involve law enforcement agencies to deal with the matter."

