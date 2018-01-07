Safa CEO happy Banyana is best of 2017

Safa CEO Dennis Mumble has hailed Banyana Banyana after they were crowned 2017 women's national team of the year at the CAF Awards 2017 in Accra, Ghana, this week.

Banyana got their deserved reward after lifting the Cosafa Women's Championship in Zimbabwe in September last year. They were in scintillating form in that tournament: they won all their matches to bag the trophy for a record fourth time.

"We are definitely delighted with Banyana's achievement. It just shows the consistency of the team over a period of time," Mumble said.

"The fact that they are a pretty stable group [of players] helped. Also helping is the development the players are getting through the Sasol Women's League and the fact that we still maintain the High Performance Centre [HPC] programme in Pretoria.

"The HPC serves as a good feeder into the national team. That, mixed with the experience that is there in the team, I think it's been really great in terms of the team's results."