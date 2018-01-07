'Last Born' meets Narvaez on way to money-spinning bout
There is more at stake for Zolani "Last Born" Tete than his WBO bantamweight title when the super-talented left hander from Mdantsane makes the mandatory defence of his title against No1 contender Omar "The Hurricane" Narvaez of Argentina in England next month.
Tete's English promoter Frank Warren intends to match his charge with Naoya "The Monster" Inoue in a money-spinning bout, but once Tete has dealt with Narvaez.
Inoue is a former WBC junior flyweight and WBO junior bantamweight holder. The 24-year-old Japanese, who is undefeated in 15 fights, has the option of challenging Tete.
Inoue, who is moving up to the bantamweight class, has already said he would like to face Tete.
Warren, who signed Tete in 2015, was quoted saying: "Our man has a mandatory to oblige first against Narvaez, but after that there is no reason at all why this mega-fight [against Inoue] cannot happen.
"We would sign up for it in a heartbeat. Naoya Inoue was also not shy in naming names as he clearly wants to be the best at bantamweight and that is obviously Zolani Tete."
Said Warren: "There would be no swerving this one from either man and it would be an absolute belter. It's up to Inoue's management to determine whether they want the fight with Tete or not.
"There are arguably safer moves Inoue can make if he wants to win a world title.
"IBF/WBA bantamweight champ Ryan Burnett would be a winnable option for Inoue, as would WBC champion Luis Nery."
Tete, 29, is fresh from his record 11 seconds knockout win against Siboniso "Tiger" Gonya in the UK. Tete, the knockout artist who boasts 21 knockouts in 26 wins against three losses, said: "I started the verbal war with Inoue.
"After being informed that he is moving up the bantamweight division, I then challenged him to face me because opponents like him are the ones I want.
"Frank is doing exactly what I want in getting me super fights. I have been [working] hard in the gym throughout the festive season. I am moving up to Johannesburg for my camp next week.
"I will walk past Narvaez, and we will then start talking about Inoue."
Tete's fight against 42-year-old Narvaez will take place in England on February 10.
Tete remains the only local boxer that holds a title from one of the big four sanctioning bodies - the WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO.