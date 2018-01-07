'Last Born' meets Narvaez on way to money-spinning bout

There is more at stake for Zolani "Last Born" Tete than his WBO bantamweight title when the super-talented left hander from Mdantsane makes the mandatory defence of his title against No1 contender Omar "The Hurricane" Narvaez of Argentina in England next month.

Tete's English promoter Frank Warren intends to match his charge with Naoya "The Monster" Inoue in a money-spinning bout, but once Tete has dealt with Narvaez.

Inoue is a former WBC junior flyweight and WBO junior bantamweight holder. The 24-year-old Japanese, who is undefeated in 15 fights, has the option of challenging Tete.

Inoue, who is moving up to the bantamweight class, has already said he would like to face Tete.