Women only gig a no-go for Idols judge Somizi
Top media personality Somizi Mhlongo will not be part of the annual women's concert in Bloemfontein on Friday.
The Soulful Sounds Woman to Woman event billed to take place at Old Greys 9301 in the Free State's capital has dropped the talented Idols SA judge who was scheduled to be the MC, just three days before the event.
But Mhlongo said he was the one who decided to pull out of the event.
Organisers C-Squared Group opted for Metro FM DJs and television personalities Lerato Kganyago and Dineo Ranaka as replacements, arguing that they wanted an "all- female" event.
"In order to honour Women's Month, the C-Squared Group made a conscious decision to keep the show and the lineup 100% women. The Metro FM duo of Lerato Kganyago and Dineo Ranaka will carry the show with their vibrant entertaining energy in the spirit of Woman to Woman," the company said in a statement.
Speaking to Sowetan on Tuesday, the company's publicist, Andisa Ngema, reiterated the statement and said the decision was made some time ago.
"Somizi won't be attending because we had a sponsorship from Metro FM and the package includes Lerato Kganyago and Dineo, hence we decided to make it an all-female line up," she said.
Kganyago refused to confirm whether she was going to be part of the event or not.
Mhlongo disputed Ngema's version, insisting that he pulled out of the event a long time ago after he learned that C-Squared Group was being sued for stealing the idea from another company called Dot Design Agency. He said he was shocked that the organiser had included his name on the poster. He said he released a post on Instagram because he was tired of people saying they will see him in Bloemfontein
"I pulled out six weeks ago and they have not even paid. I learned from Dot Design that C-Squared stole their idea and they were being taken to court. Dot Productions has been hosting Women of Note for the past five years and I was an MC at their event."
Musa Likobo of Dot Design confirmed they had "an issue" with C-Squared, but that it had since been "settled".
Ngema asked that further questions be e-mailed to her for a detailed response but none was forthcoming by the time of going to print.
Some fans supported the move.
Jess2amzolele said: "Maybe it's a good thing; let's let women do their own thing without a man and the line[up] is really great. Imagine if we could have a whole concert done by women - from production, management, security, performance and the lot, purely by women. That, for me, would be power." Others expressed disappointment in the development.
Slindile_mt said: "I'm sad. [Somizi] you the best host. I have attended all Women of Note... and you have been the best."
Choknana_ added: "I might as well go watch a movie if Somizi is not coming."
Acts billed to perform include Zonke, Sho Madjozi, Lady Zamar and Lira.