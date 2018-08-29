Women only gig a no-go for Idols judge Somizi

Top media personality Somizi Mhlongo will not be part of the annual women's concert in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The Soulful Sounds Woman to Woman event billed to take place at Old Greys 9301 in the Free State's capital has dropped the talented Idols SA judge who was scheduled to be the MC, just three days before the event.

But Mhlongo said he was the one who decided to pull out of the event.

Organisers C-Squared Group opted for Metro FM DJs and television personalities Lerato Kganyago and Dineo Ranaka as replacements, arguing that they wanted an "all- female" event.

"In order to honour Women's Month, the C-Squared Group made a conscious decision to keep the show and the lineup 100% women. The Metro FM duo of Lerato Kganyago and Dineo Ranaka will carry the show with their vibrant entertaining energy in the spirit of Woman to Woman," the company said in a statement.

Speaking to Sowetan on Tuesday, the company's publicist, Andisa Ngema, reiterated the statement and said the decision was made some time ago.