'The test was set up to be difficult' - University of Limpopo students walk out of exam room
Students studying to become teachers at the University of Limpopo staged a walkout from a philosophy test on Tuesday after complaining that it was too difficult.
The walkout by the third-year bachelor of education students was captured on videos that hadve since went viral on social media.
The students could be seen packing up as they yelled out their frustrations.
The source of their frustration was apparently the cover of the test paper, which was similar to that of a course they had completed in the first semester. This, according to some students, made them believe that the test was not meant for them.
Others claimed the test was "too difficult" to comprehend.
In one video, a student in a blue dress can be seen dancing as she emptied her bra of what is believed to be study notes.
In another video, a student who filmed the walkout said he was prepared to write but could do nothing about what was unfolding. Another student who was part of the walkout told Sowetan their lecturer had not prepared them adequately for the test.
"The lecturer himself does not understand philosophy. So how can he teach it to us?" she asked. "The test was not what we expected. It was set up to be difficult."
Another student who also did not want to be named said they expected to have a mix of difficult and easy questions but were shocked when they realised that the test was much difficult than expected.
"To show that this test was unfair, the entire class walked out. Even those who are geniuses left," she said.
The student said her class had been in conflict with the lecturer since they started the module at the beginning of the semester. "We have been trying to communicate with him that we find his class difficult but he never took us seriously."
Enough about Bonang and phil mphela on Sun city story. University of Limpopo Students left in the exam center saying the exam is too difficult.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xD8yHk2rC2— Live A Little (@BornToLeadSA) August 28, 2018
Another student insisted that the test was not meant for them. "The test was so difficult that none of us could stand it. We had no option but to walk out of the exam room.
"Almost every question on that paper reflected new things. There was no way we were going to pass that test."
One of the students said the philosophy lecturer had told them that "Judgment Day is coming" before they sat for the exam. The student said they took this to mean that he was going to fail them.
He said he was not worried about failing the module because it counted for a small percentage of the final-year mark. However, he said he wanted another opportunity to write the test. "We must be given the chance to rewrite."
Spokesperson for the university, Johannes Selepe, said they were investigating the matter. "Students will be called in to give their testimony and a report will be handed over to management," he said.
Selepe said the lecturer would not be allowed to speak until the report is published.
Higher education and training spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the department condemned the behaviour of the students.
"The university must use the rules it has to make sure all those that are found to have transgressed them are brought to book," he said.