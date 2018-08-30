'The test was set up to be difficult' - University of Limpopo students walk out of exam room

Students studying to become teachers at the University of Limpopo staged a walkout from a philosophy test on Tuesday after complaining that it was too difficult.

The walkout by the third-year bachelor of education students was captured on videos that hadve since went viral on social media.

The students could be seen packing up as they yelled out their frustrations.

The source of their frustration was apparently the cover of the test paper, which was similar to that of a course they had completed in the first semester. This, according to some students, made them believe that the test was not meant for them.

Others claimed the test was "too difficult" to comprehend.

In one video, a student in a blue dress can be seen dancing as she emptied her bra of what is believed to be study notes.

In another video, a student who filmed the walkout said he was prepared to write but could do nothing about what was unfolding. Another student who was part of the walkout told Sowetan their lecturer had not prepared them adequately for the test.

"The lecturer himself does not understand philosophy. So how can he teach it to us?" she asked. "The test was not what we expected. It was set up to be difficult."

Another student who also did not want to be named said they expected to have a mix of difficult and easy questions but were shocked when they realised that the test was much difficult than expected.

"To show that this test was unfair, the entire class walked out. Even those who are geniuses left," she said.

The student said her class had been in conflict with the lecturer since they started the module at the beginning of the semester. "We have been trying to communicate with him that we find his class difficult but he never took us seriously."