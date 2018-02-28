Retirement is a word that does not exist in Lillian Dube's vocabulary‚ even after being in the industry for several decades.

Dube told TshisaLIVE she would die acting and like most freelance thespians could not afford to retire.

"I am always looking for jobs as a freelance actor‚ so there is no such thing as retirement when you are not permanently employed. I will die acting‚" she said.

With hit shows like Soul City‚ Skwizas‚ Madam & Eve and Generations under her belt‚ the actress said she would love to have her own show.

"There is a kind of knowledge that comes with age and I have been pitching for my own show for the longest time because I believe that I have a wealth of knowledge that I want to give to young people."

Dube added that she hoped a broadcaster or radio station would offer her a platform soon because she has so much to give.