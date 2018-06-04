After recently being acquitted on assault charges laid against him by his ex-wife‚ Tumisho Masha is ready to lay out all the skeletons in the closet and move on.

In a recent interview with Drum‚ Tumisho admitted that when things started to go downhill in his marriage‚ he was not blameless and cheated on his wife.

"I got to a point where I just felt like‚ if I'm not going to be trusted‚ why be trustworthy then? That was a big mistake on my part. I started to mess around a bit and it really didn't help the relationship‚" he said‚ before explaining how it got worse over time until heated arguments were exchanged.

He said that after the lessons learnt‚ he was now ready to put all his past problems behind him and find happiness with his new partner.

The couple haven't been shy to flaunt their love on social media and on Father's Day she posted a picture of Tumisho with his daughter while paying tribute to him.

"May that light you shine into your daughters life continue to shine bright - may she know your love and never desire anything outside of the love you show her! May your journey of fatherhood continue to be one you love through live through and laugh through."