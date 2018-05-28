While Lady Zamar gave a rocking performance at the glitzy Miss SA pageant on Sunday night‚ her peach jumpsuit has become the butt of all jokes on social media.

Everyone knows that there is zero chill in Mzansi.

Mzansi decided that Lady Zamar's fashion sense has been cancelled and that her current designer should be fired.

Thousands of followers poked fun at the singer's peach jumpsuit‚ comparing it to all sorts of things including‚ a orange Tellytubby while her boots were compared to the Lucky Star tin fish wrapper.

The peach jumpsuit was designed by PineNaple Designs and had silver details with a puffy bow-like addition.