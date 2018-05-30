Bucie decided to hang up her mic a year ago after being in the spotlight became too much to handle for her.

It's been just over a year since Bucie first announced that she was leaving the music industry and in an interview with Power FM's Mpumi Mlambo this week‚ the singer spilled the tea on how she had really come to hate fame‚ like A LOT!

"I grew up wanting to be famous. I think what I wanted was to be famous and everyone to know me. All I wanted was to be famous then. Now it is different. Now I want nothing to do with fame. I just want to sing and have no one know the face behind the voice. It is so exhausting."

Bucie said she was the most real person she knows and that she felt fame wouldn't let her realness shine. She said that it made her feel "very miserable"‚ especially when people felt they were entitled to say whatever they wanted about her.