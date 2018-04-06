Masego gets into swing of local things

When I first encounter TrapHouseJazz pioneer Masego, he is full of effervescent energy and impeccable style.

The American musician is fresh from setting the stage on fire at the 19th Cape Town International Jazz Festival and, on the day, the world is abuzz with news that Ghanaian-American designer, DJ, and Kanye West's right-hand man Virgil Abloh has been named the new artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear.

The internet is flooded with everyone from supermodel Naomi Campbell to house music maestro DJ Black Coffee sharing on social media

pictures with Abloh - accompanied by congratulatory messages. Masego's chic look

includes wardrobe separates from Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Aside from our love for fashion and tattoos, we first bond over how historic Abloh's appointment at the French fashion house is in moving forward to a more inclusive and diverse industry.

"Only recently I started to dress cool, before then I used to dress like an old man. I started dating this girl; she was 'phly', so I had to match her," he says when I compliment him on his wardrobe.

"You have to match your woman's 'phly', it's a lesson I learnt. So, I just started getting into fashion, fabrics and who made it. Virgil Abloh just became the menswear designer for Louis Vuitton, which is a great thing for black people."

This is Masego's second visit to South Africa in just a year, and he reveals that on his Spotify playlist, he has been listening to Bucie and Heavy K's 2013 hit Easy to Love as well as Black Motion and Xoli M's hit track Rainbow.