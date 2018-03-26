US artist Masego loves SA rapper AKA
Fresh off his performance at the 19th Cape Town Jazz Festival over the weekend, American musician and TrapHouseJazz pioneer Masego had a quick chat with Sowetan LIVE about his SA visit.
Aside from his perfectly manicured look and tall frame, the first thing that greets you when you meet the Jamaican-born star is his effervescent and cool persona.
The 24-year-old singer also looks effortlessly chic dressed in trendy layers by Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen.
“Only recently I started to dress cool, before then I used to dress like an old man. I started dating this girl; she was 'phly', so I had to match her,” he quickly replies when I compliment him on his wardrobe.
“You have to match your woman’s 'phly', it’s a lesson I learned. So I just started getting into fashion, fabrics and who made it. Virgil Abloh just became the menswear designer for Louis Vuitton, which is a great thing for black people.”
Masego is getting ready to perform tonight at an intimate jam session in Johannesburg.
Renowned for his hit songs Navajo and Tadow, he will be joined by local artists such as Amanda Black, Stogie T, Lady Zamar and Tresor.
Masego can play various music instruments including the saxophone, marimba, bass and drums.
“You can definitely expect some saxophone tonight and the rest I don’t know,” he teases.
This is Masego’s second time in South Africa – he first visited SA last year. He reveals that he fell in love with rapper AKA’s music on both trips.
“I’m a huge AKA fan. I have been here twice and I’ve seen how his music moves people here, especially in the club. When he comes up, everyone moves. That’s powerful,” Masego says.
“I don’t know why people in the States don’t know about him. So I put my friends on him when I went back to Coachella [music and arts festival] and showing him different artists that I discovered when I was here.
“If an opportunity happens [to collaborate with him] I’m open to it.”
Masego has also been listening to Bucie and Heavy K’s 2013 hit Easy to Love as well as Black Motion and Xoli M’s hit track Rainbow.