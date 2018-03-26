US artist Masego loves SA rapper AKA

Fresh off his performance at the 19th Cape Town Jazz Festival over the weekend, American musician and TrapHouseJazz pioneer Masego had a quick chat with Sowetan LIVE about his SA visit.

Aside from his perfectly manicured look and tall frame, the first thing that greets you when you meet the Jamaican-born star is his effervescent and cool persona.

The 24-year-old singer also looks effortlessly chic dressed in trendy layers by Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen.

“Only recently I started to dress cool, before then I used to dress like an old man. I started dating this girl; she was 'phly', so I had to match her,” he quickly replies when I compliment him on his wardrobe.

“You have to match your woman’s 'phly', it’s a lesson I learned. So I just started getting into fashion, fabrics and who made it. Virgil Abloh just became the menswear designer for Louis Vuitton, which is a great thing for black people.”

Masego is getting ready to perform tonight at an intimate jam session in Johannesburg.

Renowned for his hit songs Navajo and Tadow, he will be joined by local artists such as Amanda Black, Stogie T, Lady Zamar and Tresor.

Masego can play various music instruments including the saxophone, marimba, bass and drums.