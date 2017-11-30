Music mogul DJ Tira may be a responsible family man now but there was a time when he decided that he wanted to leave his partner‚ only to return and get married.

Speaking on WTF with Tumi this week‚ DJ Tira revealed that the party life had once gripped him so hard‚ he “disappeared” from his relationship for a time.

“We’ve come a long way. There was a time where I disappeared and decided to do other things. Life taught me a lesson and I came back. Right back. I was like ‘No! I don’t want to go. This is where it is at! And I had to put a ring on it.’“

He said that he resisted the temptation of always being around beautiful women by staying focused and thinking of his family.

“It is important to think of the family because family is the most important thing to us. We can’t afford to look left or right. People look up to us so we need to be role models and live a simple life. You need to do the right thing‚” he added.