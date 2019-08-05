Ace Magashule blasts ANC vets

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has launched a blistering attack on the ruling party's veterans, saying some acted like "ordained commentators", bashing leaders of the organisation.

Magashule, in a confidential report to a meeting of the party's top brass last week, accused members of the Veterans League of ill-discipline and playing to the public gallery.

The report, in which he was assessing the state of the party's leagues - including the Youth League and the Women's League - was prepared for the organisation's national executive committee (NEC) meeting last week.

In the report, Magashule said the veterans should use proper channels to criticise and advise the leadership of the party.

"In this regard, during elections we had senior leaders who turned themselves into public commentators, articulating their personal views, which they portray as official pronouncements of the ANC Veterans League, speaking outside of the purview of the ANC Veterans League and its elected leadership," he said.

"This is petty, opportunistic political posturing unnecessary from the veterans," he added.

Magashule accused the Veterans League of usurping his powers, saying patriarchy and chauvinism were the order of the day when they dealt with his office.

Magashule and the party's veterans have had several run-ins in the past.