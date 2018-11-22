Global Citizen Festival by the numbers

901 HIV tests completed

Global Citizen partnered with seven Gauteng-based Unjani Clinics in a “K now Their Status” campaign that encouraged the youth to attend health education sessions focused on family planning, STI treatment, HIV testing, sex education as well as receive a free HIV test.

31% increase in new blood donations, with a 20.53% rise in nonwhite donors

With a chance to win tickets up for grabs, the SANBS saw a 31% increase in new blood donations, with a 20.53% increase in nonwhite donors.

8 627 bags of trash collected so far

Along with 4 654 bags collected during World Clean Up Day, 3 973 more trash bags have been collected as part of A Re Sebetseng, a three-month city-wide cleaning campaign in collaboration with the City of Johannesburg.

One dumping site turns into a park

The “My Dumping Site - My Park ’ initiative which involved 100 volunteers from Mzimhlophe in Soweto has seen the first of the dumping sites being converted into parks, opened to the public.

2050 students in girls/women’s health focused educational programs

The Sibulele Sibaca Foundation, the UN Girls Up Club and GCF Mandela 100 hosted educational health programmes for girls and women aged 15-25 years.

The programmes were executed at events in which 1350 girls from two schools in Soweto and Jeppestown participated in the education and gender equality programmes.

These focused on sexual reproductive health services and empowered the young women to know their rights.

75 people have gained experience

Global Citizens Festival also aims to live a lasting impact by up-skilling the youth. Along with the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator’s Youth Volunteer Programme, 75 unemployed youth have received practical experience to volunteer at Global Citizens Festival and other partner activations between September and December.

Volunteers will each receive a certificate at the end of the term, confirming their practical work experience for future endeavours.

The Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 will take place on December 2nd.