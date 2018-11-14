Faithful panel praise Bushiri self-help books

An estimated 450 guests attended the launch of six books by controversial pastor and businessman Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Tuesday night.

Fluffy cushions on a row of white armchairs matched the casino setting of the book launch‚ held at the Emperor’s Palace Convention Centre in Kempton Park. A drum band and other musical performances entertained the audience.

Bushiri is the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church and also head of Shepherd Bushiri Investments‚ which has a number of businesses‚ including SB Publishers — which published his books.