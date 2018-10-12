All of Rachel & Noah's lies are starting to unravel
Rachel is obsessed with Marothi and was brewing a love potion for him thinking that no one would find out.
Unfortunately for her‚ the plan backfired when she was caught asking Marothi for
R10 000 to pay for the potion she was going to use on him. On top of it all‚ she left the pamphlet for the love potion in Ma's house‚ raising further suspicion.
The streets were ready to cancel her for it.
Fans were even more amused when it was revealed that she had saved Marothi's number under 'mama' on her phone.
Noah's dodgy ways was even worse. After days of lying to his mom he finally went ahead with his plan to steal from her.
The streets were shook.
To add to the drama Tbose walked in just as Noah was putting the money in his pocket.
Also‚ Ma knows Noah was lying about the phone call he claims was from a friend in Swaziland because she made some calls and found out the boy was expelled several months ago.
Eish. It was a lot!