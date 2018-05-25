Fans dare Cassper to drop his single on the same day as AKA’s album
Cassper Nyovest was shook by an AKA teaser that many believed sounded like his unreleased song Turn Up Gang‚ so he's decided to release it as his next single‚ with fans encouraging him to drop it on the same day his rival releases his last album.
Cassper and AKA have blown more hot and cold air than an aircon in the last few years but with both set to release new music soon‚ they have once again taken subtle shots at each other.
The latest trouble started when AKA posted a teaser of his upcoming album that sounded a whole lot like Cassper's track he always plays live‚ called Turn Up Gang.
#TouchMyBlood Day is around the corner!— SUMO (@sumonightclub) May 24, 2018
We definitely can’t wait after the HOT teaser @akaworldwide shared last night. pic.twitter.com/S0la00V9Ce
Here's Cassper's version.
@CassperNyovest Please drop this hit #TurnUpGang 😂 pic.twitter.com/kLFlmgPUD5— BentleyCoupe (@SiyaGotze) May 24, 2018
Cassper said he was shocked by the way the two songs seemed to be in the same WhatsApp group‚ and suggested they drop the single ASAP.
I don’t know bro. I don’t think that question should be addressed to me cause I want the answers too. I’m so confused. Entlek dintsang ? 🤔 https://t.co/jFZDAUXjhS— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) May 24, 2018
While he gave fans three options for the release‚ the Twitter streets dared him to drop it on the same day‚ June 15‚ as AKA's latest album Touch My Blood.
#TurnUpGang 15 June !!!! Release this hit bro pic.twitter.com/a3ZEGsQaes— kaybee (@khossy98) May 25, 2018
Ayeye AkA we dropping it on the 15 net for control pic.twitter.com/nd3bggV1oq— TSHEGO ABUTI T-MAN (@RALETMaN) May 24, 2018
While others threw shade right back at Cass and said they would be too busy to listen if he wanted to release it on the same day as AKA's album.
Is your choice we waiting for #TMB pic.twitter.com/mptB0gdzIu— #MANGENA 🏃 (@FanuelSambo_SA) May 24, 2018