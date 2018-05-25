Cassper Nyovest was shook by an AKA teaser that many believed sounded like his unreleased song Turn Up Gang‚ so he's decided to release it as his next single‚ with fans encouraging him to drop it on the same day his rival releases his last album.

Cassper and AKA have blown more hot and cold air than an aircon in the last few years but with both set to release new music soon‚ they have once again taken subtle shots at each other.

The latest trouble started when AKA posted a teaser of his upcoming album that sounded a whole lot like Cassper's track he always plays live‚ called Turn Up Gang.