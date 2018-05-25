Lifestyle

Fans dare Cassper to drop his single on the same day as AKA’s album

By Kyle Zeeman - 25 May 2018 - 14:19
Image: Zac Modirapula

Cassper Nyovest was shook by an AKA teaser that many believed sounded like his unreleased song Turn Up Gang‚ so he's decided to release it as his next single‚ with fans encouraging him to drop it on the same day his rival releases his last album.

Cassper and AKA have blown more hot and cold air than an aircon in the last few years but with both set to release new music soon‚ they have once again taken subtle shots at each other.

The latest trouble started when AKA posted a teaser of his upcoming album that sounded a whole lot like Cassper's track he always plays live‚ called Turn Up Gang.

Here's Cassper's version.

Cassper said he was shocked by the way the two songs seemed to be in the same WhatsApp group‚ and suggested they drop the single ASAP.

While he gave fans three options for the release‚ the Twitter streets dared him to drop it on the same day‚ June 15‚ as AKA's latest album Touch My Blood.

While others threw shade right back at Cass and said they would be too busy to listen if he wanted to release it on the same day as AKA's album.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another Porsche driver attacked by gun-wielding robbers in Johannesburg
‘I felt very sorry for him’ Henri van Breda’s former ‘best friend’ speaks after ...
X