AKA has stepped into the debate surrounding Black Coffee's performance in Israel‚ telling the Megaverse that he would get the first flight over there if the coins were right.

Black Coffee caught major heat from fans‚ cultural activists and political parties after he performed in Israel‚ despite a cultural boycott against the country.

The Sweet Fire hitmaker told YFM this week that whether he would do the same depended on certain factors‚ but it was important to understand that Black Coffee is an international artist now and the money may have been worth it.

When challenged by a caller who said he was disappointed by AKA's stance given he was a public figure and staunch supporter of the ANC‚ the rapper explained that he was looking after himself.