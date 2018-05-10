AKA: I would perform in Israel for the right amount
AKA has stepped into the debate surrounding Black Coffee's performance in Israel‚ telling the Megaverse that he would get the first flight over there if the coins were right.
Black Coffee caught major heat from fans‚ cultural activists and political parties after he performed in Israel‚ despite a cultural boycott against the country.
The Sweet Fire hitmaker told YFM this week that whether he would do the same depended on certain factors‚ but it was important to understand that Black Coffee is an international artist now and the money may have been worth it.
When challenged by a caller who said he was disappointed by AKA's stance given he was a public figure and staunch supporter of the ANC‚ the rapper explained that he was looking after himself.
"At the end of the day‚ I have a real life that I need to live. I have dreams and aspirations . I have a daughter and a family. R3-million could change my whole circumstance. I am sorry‚ but in life there are times when it is every man for himself‚ whatever your political stance."
He also called out the supposed double standards in enforcing boycotts for Israel and not Swaziland.
"Apparently there is a cultural boycott in Swaziland and that it is still ongoing‚ but artists perform there week in and week out. Where is the consistency? Why can we perform in Swaziland but we can't perform in Israel?"
A campaign‚ led by the Swaziland Solidarity Network (SSN)‚ was started several years ago by exiled Swazis to raise awareness about the country’s chequered human and political rights record.
It has been seen by some to be on the same level as boycotts against apartheid South Africa and Israel.
Black Coffee boycotted a show there in 2011 in solidarity‚ but defended himself against the backlash on his Israel performance.
He said that he was not a political party and was just feeding his family.