A 24-year old woman purported to be Jacob Zuma’s bride-to-be delivered a baby boy in the Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital on Thursday‚ April 12‚ the same day he turned 76.

Nonkanyiso Conco‚ of the plush Zimbali Hilltop Estate‚ underwent a caesarean section at the hospital on Thursday.

She had been listed in hospital records‚ obtained exclusively by SowetanLIVE‚ as “Mrs Zuma”.

Conco confirmed on Friday that she was expected to become the former president’s seventh wife‚ but abruptly ended the conversation when quizzed about the birth of her child.

The paternity of the child could not be verified at the time of publishing and Zuma's personal assistant would not to comment.

Several well placed hospital sources confirmed that Zuma had visited his wife-to-be on Thursday when the baby was delivered.