Residents of Danville in Mahikeng have told police minister Bheki Cele that their lives had not improved at all since the ANC took power in 1994.

Cele visited Danville on Friday morning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who is expected to visit Mahikeng to deal with the violent protests that have rocked the North West capital.

“We are a community in need‚” a resident told Cele in a live interview on eNCA. “If you can go around and look at how our people are living and it is 24 years into democratically elected government‚ nothing has changed for us. As a community we are asking national government because it seems as if provincial government does not want to listen to us‚ to please come in and have a look at Danville.”

The resident continued that they voted for the ANC because of a promise of “making our lives better [and] improving our lives”